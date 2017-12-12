The Kelso School District is moving ahead with placing a $98.6 million bond in front of voters in February of next year, asking for money to construct three new elementary schools and to make district-wide safety and security improvements. They also plan renovate five other schools, while also renovating the district’s athletic facilities. Mike Haas with Citizens for Kelso Schools says that he’s confident that the bond will pass, if they can communicate the need for these improvements. Along with construction of the new elementary schools, the district plans to renovate and expand Butler Acres, Rose Valley and Huntington, while doing renovations at Carrolls, Coweeman and Kelso High. This bond would also pay for renovations at Schroeder Field and other athletic facilities in the district. This would also be on the same ballot as the replacement Maintenance and Operations Levy, as the district works to renew the levy that will expire next year. Full details on both measures is being posted on the Kelso Schools web page.

The Kelso School Board also voted to move ahead with a “modified search” in starting the process of finding a successor to Glenn Gelbrich, who is retiring at the end of June. School Board President Bob Lucas says that they will go to the community first, asking citizens what they would like to see in the next Superintendent before going into the full-blown search process. The Board did vote last night to retain a company to conduct this initial outreach, spending a maximum of $2,000 for this effort.