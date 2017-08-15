The recent action by the Legislature regarding school funding is reportedly helping local schools with cash this year, but Kelso School officials say that one action by the state puts them at a serious disadvantage as the district tries to recruit and retain teachers. Superintendent Glenn Gelbrich says that a formula that gives larger districts the ability to pay incentives to teachers puts Kelso and other Cowlitz County districts in a serious bind. The Kelso School Board did vote to adopt the 2017-2018 budget, approving $62.6 million in expenditures. Highlights include a 2.3 percent cost-of-living raise for all staff, which also includes increases in benefit allocations for certified and classified staff. Money is included for reduction of class sizes, and escalation of Special Education staff and programs. This budget projects the use of nearly $300,000 in reserves. Enrollment is projected to increase by 31 pupils district-wide; the district plans to increase the teaching staff by six FTE’s, while classified staff will increase by 11 FTE.