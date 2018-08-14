With a large infusion of cash from the State of Washington, the Kelso and Longview School Districts are looking at balanced budgets for the 2018-2019 school year; however, the outlook for 2019-2020 isn’t quite so good. The Kelso School Board held the annual budget hearing last night, eventually passing a budget of $70.4 million for the coming school year. Superintendent Mary Beth Tack says that it’s a good place to be. Kelso is anticipating an increase of 85 more students in the coming year; the district plans to add the equivalent of nearly 22 new teachers and more than 15 classified staff, as income and expenditures are increased by about $5 million in 2018-2019. Teaching and activity support is being increased again, while administrative costs are being reduced.

The Kelso School District is also announcing that contract agreements have been settled with all five employees groups that are represented by unions. Four of those contracts have been formally ratified, and ratification of the fifth contract is expected this week. Bob Gustin with the Kelso Education Association says that he’s pleased to announce a 100-percent ratification of their contract, saying that “we could not be happier” with the district leadership. Superintendent Mary Beth Tack says that there’s an “amazing group” working with Kelso kids, and they couldn’t be more pleased to work with them. Classified and certificated staff are getting a pay raise of about 8.5 percent, while coaches and administrators will get a pay raise of 3.1 percent. Staff is also getting a small increase in benefit allocations.