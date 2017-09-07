Kelso Police are releasing some additional details in connection with a shooting that took place on Sunday, which was then followed by the arrests of three men. They say that a 17 year-old male was shot in the shoulder at about 3 am on Sunday, at a home in the 500 block of Lincoln Street in West Kelso. Harley Dakota Hanson, 18, allegedly rode up on a bicycle and told the victim that Charles Nick Mallis, 21, was out to “get him”; a little later, the victim says that he heard a shot and then felt pain in his upper body. Mallis, Hanson and Craig Steven Henry Christy, 25, took off after that shot was fired. Kelso Police identified the three suspects, posting an “Attempt to Locate” alert on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon, Mallis and Christy were arrested in South Bend, while Hanson was arrested locally. All three are now being held without bail in the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.