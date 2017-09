Three men who are suspects in a shooting that took place last Sunday in Kelso are now in custody, two picked up in Pacific County, and one arrested locally. Yesterday afternoon, Kelso Police posted photos of Charles Nick Mallis, 20, Craig Steven Henry Christy, 24, and Harley Dakota Hanson, 18, saying that all three men were wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on early last Sunday morning. Yesterday evening, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office announced that Mallis and Christy were arrested in South Bend, after they got a citizen tip. The pair was arrested without incident, and were eventually brought back to Cowlitz County. Hanson was arrested locally, but details on that arrest haven’t been disclosed. All three men are now being held without bail on charges of attempted first-degree murder. Christy and Mallis are also being charged with first-degree assault. Details on the shooting have not yet been disclosed; Kelso Police do report that the male victim in the shooting has been released from the hospital, and is recovering.