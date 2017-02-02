Kelso Police and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible stabbing incident that took place early this morning, an incident with three victims in two locations in the north part of Kelso. This all got started around 3:30 this morning, when two female victims were found in the area of Huntington Middle School; a third victim was reported a short time later, found at a residence in the 100 block of Holcomb Road. Responders say that one woman was bleeding from a wound to her leg; they also say that it didn’t look like anyone was seriously injured. The victims weren’t able to give a lot of information on the suspects, saying that there were two men involved. Both are described as Hispanic males in their 20’s; one is described as “light-skinned,” with a mustache. The suspects were reported to be in a dark green Suburban, or a large truck. There’s some speculation that the incident took place in the area of a large bonfire that’s been spotted in that area, but the investigation is continuing. Additional details could be released later today.