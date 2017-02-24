Kelso Police are working to find the suspect in a stabbing that took place early this morning. At about 3:50 am, a 911 call came in from a home in the 1100 block of South 6th, where it was reported that a man had been stabbed in the head. They say that the victim was bleeding profusely, but he was also up and walking around. That person was conscious and breathing as they were taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment. The suspect reportedly left on foot, taking off in an unknown direction. Those in the house were able to provide some information on the suspect, including his physical description. Longview Police also assisted in the effort to find this suspect; so far, no arrests have been reported.