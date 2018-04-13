Kelso Police are working to find and arrest the suspect in a stabbing that took place yesterday afternoon on Highland Park Drive. The incident happened around 3:45 pm, at a house in the 200 block of Highland Park Drive. The male victim was taken to St. John Medical Center to get treatment for wounds that are reported to be “non-life-threatening.” Kelso Police have not disclosed the details about the stabbing itself, but they do say that the suspect had been identified, and they don’t believe that there’s any hazard to the rest of the community. KPD also reports that they don’t believe that the suspect lives in this area. The investigation is continuing, and the effort to find this suspect is continuing.