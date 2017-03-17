Today is your last day to take a look at the textbooks that are being suggested for adoption as the science curriculum for middle school and high school students in the district. You can examine those proposed materials between 8 am and 4 pm today at the Ruth B. Clark Educational Services Center, located on Crawford Street in Kelso; call 501-1926 if you have other questions about these materials.

Kelso High School students brought home plenty of hardware from the recent Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Competition that was held in Rochester. Students from Kelso High, Coweeman Middle School and Huntington Middle School competed in 150 events, collecting 31 awards. Issac Ford is being named to the All-Northwest Symphony Orchestra, where he will play string bass. Willow Calabrese made the All-State Concert Band, Ian McTamaney made the All-State Symphony Orchestra, while Brent Burkhart, Adam Lesh, Hannah Palenske and Chloe Phillips will sing with the All-State Symphonic Choir. The Kelso High School Woodwind Choir placed first, and will compete at state, along with KHS String Quartet 1. Nine other Kelso students placed first in solo events, and will move on to state. In addition, kids from Carrolls Elementary School will perform the National Anthem on May 6th at Safeco Field, when the Mariners play the Texas Rangers, and the KHS Jazz Combo will perform on KNKX Public Radio in Seattle on May 11th.

Students from Kelso High, Mark Morris, Kalama High, Toledo High School, Naselle and Willapa Valley are heading to Arlington High School this weekend, where they will compete in the Washington State Knowledge Bowl competition; they advanced from the regional competition, which was recently held at LCC.