The man who was into coffee way before there was a Starbucks on every corner has passed away. Word is getting out about last weekend’s passing of Ken Guse, the creator of Guse’s Gourmet Coffee in downtown Longview. Guse and his family have been roasting and serving coffee and espresso for decades, underneath the mustachioed sign on Commerce Avenue. Sporting his trademark handlebar mustache, Guse was also known for his love of the University of Oregon, backing the Ducks at every opportunity. It’s reported that Guse passed last Saturday, at the Hospice Care Center. Memorial services are pending; the Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at the Green Hills Memorial Garden and Crematory is handling the arrangements.