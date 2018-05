Christine McDaniel is moving from the little kids to the big kids, as she’s named as the new Principal at Kelso High School. McDaniel is succeeding John Gummel, who is leaving Kelso to take a job as the new Superintendent for the Pioneer School District in Shelton. McDaniel is a Kelso native who stayed at home to become a teacher. She started at Barnes Elementary School in 1996, and also has teaching stints with Coweeman Middle School and Kelso High School. She was named as Principal at Barnes in 2015. McDaniel says that she never dreamed that she would one day run the high school that she attended as a teen. She says that she’s “incredibly appreciative” of the opportunity that’s been presented. A search to find McDaniel’s replacement at Barnes is now getting under way.