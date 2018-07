The installation of the new FieldTurf is under way at Kelso High School, a project that’s expected to take six to nine weeks. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday at Ed Laulainen Stadium at Schroeder Field, and the school district is invited people to come by and check the progress. The turf will be the traditional green, with a large blue “K” trimmed in gold at the 50-yard line. The end zones will have “Kelso” printed on the north end, and “Hilanders” on the south end. The turf is being financed with proceeds from the recently-passed facilities bond, and should be ready for football and soccer in the fall.