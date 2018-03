“Smoking in the boys’ room” got Kelso High School evacuated for a short time yesterday morning. The school was evacuated shortly after 9 yesterday morning, when a fire alarm was activated. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded, reporting that there was no smoke or other signs of fire coming from the school building. As the checked the area were the alarm was activated, smoke was discovered in a restroom. More specifically, it appears that someone was “vaping,” or using an e-cigarette in the restroom. School officials will be following up to see if the person that was using the e-cig can be identified.