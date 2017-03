Students at Mount Solo Middle School in Longview and the Cowlitz County Prevention Squad are joining in the nationwide observance of “Kick Butts Day,” a national event intended to help prevent kids from smoking. More than 1,000 events are being staged across the country, a day of “youth activism” against tobacco use. On Kick Butts Day, students will be encouraging their peers to be tobacco-free, to reject the devious marketing campaigns of the tobacco companies, and to urge elected officials to help make the next generation tobacco-free. At 10:30 this morning, students at Mount Solo will be trying to educate their peers about the dangers of tobacco use by drawing chalk body outlines, which will also contain tobacco facts and statistics.