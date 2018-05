Kelso Police are looking into a possible assault case from yesterday, where a 9 year-old girl was injured when she was hit in the head with a beer bottle. Officers were called to a home in South Kelso at about 12:20 yesterday afternoon, where it was reported that two 9 year-olds had been in a fight. During the scrap, one of the kids apparently got hold of a beer bottle, then used that to hit the other kid in the head. It’s reported that the girl did suffer a laceration to her head, and was bleeding profusely. The girl was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment. The other child is known to the victim and her family, and they were able to direct police to that child’s home. So far, no police action has been reported.