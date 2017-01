Wendy Denison of Kalama has a GoFundMe campaign under way, looking to raise money for Jimmy Grulkey, who needs money for a stem cell transplant. Grulkey, who’s known around the area as “Biker Jim,” has been getting treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis for several years, including a drug that has eventually damaged his kidneys. He’s now dealing with stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease, and apparently can be treated with stem cells. Denison says that they’re trying to raise $20,000 to cover the procedure, and they’re nearing the $1,000 mark after being up for only a couple of days. Get details and see how you can help by going to GoFundMe.com, and search for Jimmy Grulkey.