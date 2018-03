Kids between the ages of 9 and 12 are invited to a “Kids Go Irish” cooking class that’s being offered by Longview Parks and Recreation. Chef Cathies Groesbeck with The Gifted Kitchen will be showing the kids how to make Shamrock Shakes, Leprechaun Puppy Chow, Super Simple Irish Stew and Irish Soda Bread. Along with the cooking instruction, the kids will also learn about Irish culture as they complete their dishes. The “Kids Go Irish” Cooking Class will run from 4 to 6 pm at Monticello Middle School; there is a fee to attend. To learn more or to get your kids registered, call Longview Parks and Rec at 360-442-5400, or go to mylongview.com.