Three small children are now in protective custody, picked up yesterday morning by Longview Police after their mother was arrested for drug possession, and two other siblings were arrested for alleged car prowling. Longview Police report that this incident got started yesterday morning at about 6:30 am, when a car prowl was reported near 16th and Beech. The victim followed the suspect, directing officers to a home near 16th and Alabama. There’s where Tonya Lynn Adams, 42, was arrested, charged with car prowling, theft and possession of illegal drugs. As officers checked the house, they found a tent in the back yard that was filled with children, including three that were under the age of ten. An infant in the tent was reported to be very sick. The small children were taken by CPS, while Adams and the juvenile suspects were booked into custody. The investigation into this incident is continuing.