No injuries were reported in a kitchen fire that took place yesterday evening at a home in the 400 block of 20th Avenue in Longview. Crews from Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue were called to 467 20th Avenue at about 5:50 last night, when the resident of the home reported that his kitchen was on fire. The man says that he stepped out of the kitchen for a few minutes as he was cooking dinner. When he returned, the man says that he heard “cracking and popping,” and then found that the fire was extending from the stove to the cabinets and walls in the kitchen. Firefighters reported that smoke was pouring from the front door of the home when they arrived, and there was a glow coming from inside. As firefighters were pulling hose to attack the fire, there was a “flashover” inside the house, causing a fireball that broke a side window. The fireball that came from that window threatened a neighboring home. The fire was quickly put out, but there was substantial damage done inside the house, both from heat and smoke. Fire officials say that this is a good example as to why you should never leave stove-top cooking unattended, and to “cook with caution.”