Charles Olin Barnes, 39, of Longview is under arrest, after he allegedly went into the kitchen at Saint John Medical Center, and then stole food. Barnes was arrested early Saturday morning, after hospital security reported finding and detaining Barnes. A security video reportedly shows Barnes walking in through an unlocked door in the hospital kitchen, and then he helped himself to food that was in the area. Barnes is now being charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft, and is now being held on bail of $1,000.