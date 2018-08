The popular Klineline Pond in Hazel Dell is being closed to swimmers, after routine water tests show elevated levels of the E. coli bacteria. Effective immediately, Klineline Pond is closed to swimming and wading, and they say that anglers should take precautions to avoid contact with the water. Clark County Public Health Director Alan Melnick says that it’s especially important to keep kids out of the water, because they’re more likely to swallow some of the water. Closure signs are now posted at the pond, while health officials continue to monitor the water quality. The pond remains open for fishing, but they say that you should make sure to thoroughly clean all of your fish and equipment, and be sure to cook the fish before eating. Also make sure to wash your hand with soap and water after having contact with the water in Klineline Pond.