Mark Morris rallied from 13 down in the 4th quarter to get into OT before defeating Woodland 76-71 last night. Will Burghardt led MM with 29. Columbia River rallied in the 4th quarter to beat R.A. Long 65-56…..In girls play, River outscored the Jills 18-1 in the third quarter on the way to a 61-37 win over RAL. Madison Mosier had 23 to lead Mark Morris to a 70-53 win over Squalicum at the Eastside Catholic tournament…..The Huskies got 21 points and 17 rebounds from Noah Dickerson in a 94-72 victory over Seattle U. at Key Arena…..The Trail Blazers are at home tonight against the San Antonio Spurs, KLOG 6:05 pm…..The Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow in a 1:30 pm game at Century Link Field…..Idaho outscored Colorado State 61-50 in the Famous Potato Bowl.