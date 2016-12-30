The Huskies are ready for the taunting challenge of trying to upset Alabama in the CFP national semi-final Peach Bowl tomorrow in Atlanta, KLOG 11:00 am…..The Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..LCC rallied from 16 down in the second half to beat North Idaho 59-54 in the LC Women’s Holiday Classic. The Devils play Umpqua in the championship at 3 pm today…..The LCC men will host Clark in a 6 pm matchup tonight following the women’s game. Last night the Devils beat their Alumni team 105-76…..The Kelso boys beat La Center 70-60 in the Bend tournament. R.A. Long downed Forks 67-50 at the Port Angeles tourney…..The Kelso girls lost to Port Angeles 36-33 at the Centralia tourney. Kelso plays North Kitsap at 5 pm today.