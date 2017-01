Mark Morris defeated R.A. Long 56-51 in the boys Civil War last night. Will Burghardt led MM with 26. Coby Rothwell had 30 to lead the Jacks. Also, Kelso goes to 2-0 in league with a 68-45 win over Fort Vancouver…..The girls Civil War is tonight at RAL, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. The Kelso Lassies are at Fort, 6:55 pm on KLOG…..Damian Lillard returned to help the Blazers beat the Lakers 118-109. Lillard had 21 points and 10 assists…..Gonzaga is one of just two unbeaten in major college hoops after a 95-80 win over USF. Nigel Williams-Goss scored a career-high 36…..Seahawks DT Tony McDaniel will miss tomorrow’s home playoff game with Detroit due to a concussion. The Hawks and Lions will battle at Century Link beginning at 5:15 pm Saturday.