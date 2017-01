The Seahawks will have DT Tony McDaniel and FB Marcel Reese available for tomorrow’s NFL Playoff game at Atlanta. The kickoff is set for 1:35 pm…..The Blazers host the Orlando Magic tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..Gonzaga is the lone unbeaten in NCAA D1 after a 93-55 win over Loyola. Cal beat the UW 69-59 and Stanford blasted WSU 85-54…..The LCC men’s basketball team defeated Pierce 89-80 in the NWAC West opener. The Devils were led by the 18 points of Keun Palu-Thompson. The top-ranked LCC women romped over Pierce 92-42 to open league play. Both LCC teams are at Tacoma tomorrow, women at 2 pm and men at 4 pm, both on KLOG…..It’s Civil War bowling today as Mark Morris and R.A. Long get together at the Triangle Bowl, first roll 3:15 pm.