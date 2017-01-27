Gonzaga beat San Diego 79-43 last night which should set up the Zags for the #1 ranking in the next college basketball poll…..The LCC teams play at the Grays Harbor campus tomorrow with the women’s game at 2 pm and the men’s tilt at 4 pm, both on KLOG…..The girls Civil War is tonight at MM, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. Also tonight, the Kelso Lassies visit Mountain View…..The Kelso boys have a big one at home tonight against Mt. View. The boys Civil War is tomorrow night, FM 101.5 The Wave 6:45 pm. Last night, the Monarchs beat Columbia River 61-51 and Woodland downed RAL 43-37…..The Blazers host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..Washougal defeated RAL 54-21 in wrestling. Many local teams will be at the Ilwaco Beach Brawl tomorrow.