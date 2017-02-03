Brooklyn Boudreau of Mark Morris won the WIAA 2A/1A Individual State Bowling Championship with a pin total of 1,202. MM leads the team completion heading into today’s final round at the Narrows Plaza Bowl in Tacoma…..The Kelso boys closed out the regular season with a 16-4 record after a 70-52 win last night. Tonight, the Mark Morris boys visits Hockinson and the R.A. Long Lumberjacks host Ridgefield…..In girls play, the Kelso Lassies downed Hudson’s Bay 38-21. Kelso ends tied for 2nd with Evergreen and Mt. View and a coin flip will decide seeding. The MM girls host Woodland tonight, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..Nigel Williams-Goss had 33 to lead #1 Gonzaga to an 85-75 win at BYU…..The LCC men host Multnomah in a non-league hoop game Saturday at 1 pm.