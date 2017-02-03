Brooklyn Boudreau of Mark Morris won the WIAA 2A/1A Individual State Bowling Championship with a pin total of 1,202. MM leads the team completion heading into today’s final round at the Narrows Plaza Bowl in Tacoma…..The Kelso boys closed out the regular season with a 16-4 record after a 70-52 win last night. Tonight, the Mark Morris boys visits Hockinson and the R.A. Long Lumberjacks host Ridgefield…..In girls play, the Kelso Lassies downed Hudson’s Bay 38-21. Kelso ends tied for 2nd with Evergreen and Mt. View and a coin flip will decide seeding. The MM girls host Woodland tonight, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..Nigel Williams-Goss had 33 to lead #1 Gonzaga to an 85-75 win at BYU…..The LCC men host Multnomah in a non-league hoop game Saturday at 1 pm.
KLOG Friday Sports
Posted on 3rd February 2017 at 09:00
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta