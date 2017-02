Isaiah Thomas scored 34 to lead the Boston Celtics over the Trail Blazers 120-11 last night…..In men’s college last night, Gonzaga goes to 25-0 with a win over Loyola, Colorado downs the Huskies, Utah over WSU, UCLA rallied to beat Oregon and USC over OSU…..The LCC teams host Tacoma in a big double header tomorrow. The women’s game is at 5 pm and the men’s game at 7 pm…..Wilson downed Kelso 45-36 in girls 3A Bi-District action. Kelso will try and stay alive tomorrow night against Stadium, KLOG 6:55 pm. The Mark Morris girls host Centralia tonight in 2A District, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5…..The Kelso boys can qualify for 3A State with a win over Wilson tonight, KLOG 5:55 pm. Tomorrow in boys 2A action, MM host Chehalis (Wave 6:45 pm) and R.A. Long is at Tumwater.