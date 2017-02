Kelso has 19 wrestlers entered into the Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome beginning today…..Columbia River defeated R.A. Long 40-38 at the 2A boys District last night, ending the Jacks season. The Mark Morris boys take on Woodland tonight for the District title at St. Martins in Lacey, 7:45 on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The MM girls play Washougal tomorrow at 7 pm in Woodland, winner to State…..The LCC basketball teams are at Highline tomorrow, women at 12 pm, men at 2 pm…..The LCC baseball team will get out on renovated Story Field tomorrow for three seven inning scrimmage games with Clackamas at 11 am…..The LCC Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet is tonight at 6:30 pm at Myklebust Gym. Bill Stoller, Mick Brusco, Carol Carlson and Mike McNeilly will be inducted.