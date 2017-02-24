The WIAA State Regionals are this weekend including the Mark Morris boys taking on Selah in Ellensburg tomorrow. The game at CWU gets underway at 4 pm, 3:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. It is not a loser-out game as both teams will be going to the Final 12 in Yakima…..The Blazers beat the Magic in Orlando yesterday 112-103. Portland plays at Toronto on Sunday…..Gonzaga rolled over San Diego 96-38 last night. The Zags remain unbeaten…..The LCC basketball teams play its final home games on Saturday as Grays Harbor comes to town. The women’s game is at 5 pm and the men’s action at 7 pm…..The LCC softball team opens the season tomorrow with a pair of games at Everett. The Devils play Everett at 11 am and Bellevue at 4 pm.
KLOG Friday Sports
Posted on 24th February 2017 at 08:41
-
