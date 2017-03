Kalama and Wahkiakum will meet at 9 pm tonight in the Girls 2B State semi-finals in Spokane. The Chinooks beat White Swan 70-54 and the Mules downed Dayton 71-51. Rainier lost to Coquille 47-33 in the Oregon Girls 3A State…..In boys 2B State play, Life Christian beat Toledo 76-48…..The Blazers beat Oklahoma City 114-109 last night. Portland host Brooklyn tomorrow night…..WSU upset Colorado 79-78 at the women’s Pac-12 tourney. The Cougs play Stanford today. Oregon beat Arizona 70-63. The Ducks take on the Huskies tonight at Key Arena…..The Mariners are 5-1 in the Cactus League after a 6-2 win over the Brewers yesterday. M’s and Rangers today, KLOG 12:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team opens the season today with a 3pm home DH against Linn Benton.