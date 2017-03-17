Gonzaga got it going in the second half and opened the NCAA men’s basketball tournament with a 66-46 win over South Dakota State. The Oregon Ducks take on Iona today…..The LCC men’s basketball team takes on Walla Walla in the NWAC Final Four tomorrow night at 8 pm at Everett CC, FM 101.5 The Wave. If the Devils win they will play for the championship at 5:15 pm on Sunday…..The Mariners beat the Royals 9-2 yesterday. The M’s split the squad today with a day game against Arizona and a night game with the Dodgers, KLOG 6:55 pm…..R.A. Long beat Kelso 10-2 in prep baseball yesterday. Tomorrow, Ferndale visits Story Field to play MM at 11 am and RAL at 2 pm, weather permitting…..Tonight in boys soccer, RAL is at Kelso at 7 pm.
KLOG Friday Sports
Posted on 17th March 2017 at 07:48
-
