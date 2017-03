The Zags and Ducks survive and move on after tough wins in the NCAA tournament. Gonzaga beat West Virginia 61-58 and will play Xavier in the Elite 8 tomorrow. Oregon held off Michigan 69-68 to advance against Kansas tomorrow…..The Blazers never trailed in a 110-95 victory over the Knicks last night…..Felix Hernandez pitched well in the M’s 9-2 win over the Giants yesterday…..The LCC baseball team is at Edmonds today at 1 pm then the teams come to Story Field tomorrow at 1 pm…..Kelso rallied to beat Prairie 13-12 in prep baseball last night…..The LCC softball team showed guts by rallying for a split at Clackamas, losing 16-5 and winning 9-6. The Devils are at Mt. Hood tomorrow at 12 pm…..In prep softball, Kelso beat Ridgefield 2-1 and RAL over Montesano 2-0.