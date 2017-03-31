Two Northwest teams in tomorrow’s Final Four! First up, Gonzaga against South Carolina at 3 pm followed by Oregon against North Carolina. The winners will meet Monday for the title…..The Blazers have won five straight after last night’s 117-107 victory over Houston. Portland hosts Phoenix tomorrow night…..The M’s play the Rockies tonight, KLOG 6:30 pm. The teams close out the spring tomorrow, KLOG 12:00 pm. The regular season opens Monday at Houston…..The LCC baseball team opens league play with a 12 pm game today against Grays Harbor at the RAC in Lacey. LCC hosts Pierce Sunday at 1 pm…..Mark Morris and R.A. Long meet in baseball today at 4 pm at Story Field…..The LCC softball team hosts SWOC today at 4 pm…..RAL and Kelso clash at 6:30 pm at Tam O.