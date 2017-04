The tough conditions at Augusta National didn’t bother Charley Hoffman all that much, as he posts a 7-under 65 in the first round. He had a four-shot lead going into today’s second round…..The Mariners finally have a win, picking up a 4-2 decision last night over the Houston Astros. Jarrod Dyson broke a 9th-inning tie, followed by an insurance RBI from Jean Segura. Seattle opens a three-game series this evening against the Angels, KLOG coverage at 6 pm…..Portland now has a 1-1/2 game lead over Denver for the 8th and final Western Conference playoff spot, with three games to play after getting a 105-98 win over Minnesota…..The LCC Red Devils got a 14-1 win over Green River yesterday. They’re scheduled to host Centralia tomorrow, 1 pm at Story Field.