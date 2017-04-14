The Mariners will send Felix Hernandez to the mound tonight against Texas, KLOG 6:00 pm…..UW snapped OSU’s 23-game baseball win streak with a 3-2 win last night…..The LCC baseball team will host Grays Harbor tomorrow afternoon in a 1 pm double header…..In prep baseball, Mountain View downed Kelso 10-4. Today, R.A. Long is at Woodland and Ridgefield at Mark Morris…..The LCC softball team hosts Clackamas tomorrow in a 4 pm DH at Tam O’Shanter…..In prep softball, Kelso blanked Fort 10-0. Today, River is at RAL and Heritage at MM…..The Kelso track teams are at the Canby Invite today while both MM and RAL compete in the Ingram Invite at River…..In boys soccer today, Kelso is at Bay and RAL at Washougal, both at 7 pm. MM hosts Hockinson at 5 pm.