Oakland beat Seattle 9-6 last night. The M’s and A’s play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team hosts Pierce today in a 1 pm double header at Story Field…..The LCC softball team takes on Grays Harbor today at 3 pm at Tam O’Shanter Park…..R.A. Long edged Mark Morris 2-1 in boys soccer last night. Tonight Kelso is at Prairie at 7:30 pm…..In prep baseball, Kelso is at Evergreen, R.A. Long at Columbia River and Montesano at Mark Morris…..In high school softball, Kelso hosts Evergreen, Woodland at Mark Morris and R.A. Long at Ridgefield…..The Kalama Twi-Light Track Meet is later today. The Kelso tracksters will be at the Cotton Invite at Grant High in Portland…..The voice of the Huskies Bob Rondeau will retire following the upcoming football season.