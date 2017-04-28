The Seahawks traded out of the first round of the NFL Draft to acquire three additional picks. Round two begins today and the Hawks will have two selections as well as four picks in the third round…..The Mariners beat the Tigers 2-1 yesterday to take the series 2-1. Seattle is in Cleveland to play the Indians today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team hosts Green River tomorrow in a 1 pm DH at Story Field…..In prep baseball, Kelso beat Fort 10-5 and R.A. Long pounded Washougal 19-0. Today, the Scots host Prairie, Mark Morris is at Woodland and Ridgefield is at RAL…..The LCC softball team plays SW Oregon in Coos Bay tomorrow afternoon…..The Kelso softball team beat Mt. View 5-3 and RAL blanked Woodland 4-0. Today, Hockinson is at MM and RAL at Washougal.