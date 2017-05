Danny Valencia had four hits including a homer to lead the Mariners to an 11-3 win over the Angels. The M’s host the Rangers tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..A schedule change has the LCC baseball team at Centralia Saturday and home against Centralia Sunday at 1 pm…..The LCC softball team is at home Saturday against Clark. The DH begins at 12 pm at Tam O’Shanter…..The Kelso softball team won the league title when Saydie Harris hit a homer for a 1-0 win over Prairie…..The Kelso baseball team opens 3A Bi-District action tomorrow against Wilson at the Lacey RAC Complex, KLOG 12:55 pm. Win or lose, Kelso plays tomorrow at 4 pm, FM 101.5 The Wave…..The R.A. Long boys soccer team begins playoff action at Tumwater tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm.