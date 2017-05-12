The Toronto Blue Jays snapped the Mariners four game win streak with a 7-2 victory yesterday. The teams play again today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team needs to win three of four games over Tacoma to win the NWAC West crown. The teams are at Tacoma today at 1 pm, then meet for two tomorrow at Story Field, also at 1 pm…..The LCC softball team closes out the regular season today with a 3 pm home DH against Centralia at Tam O’Shanter Park…..Hockinson won a PK shootout 4-2 and took the match 2-1 over R.A. Long in the 2A District playoffs last night…..The Kelso boys took the 3A District track & field title yesterday. The Lassies took second behind Prairie…..The girls 2A District tennis tournament begins today and runs all day Saturday, hosted by R.A. Long.