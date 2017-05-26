The Mariners snapped a five game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Nationals. The M’s are at Boston today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The LCC Red Devils pounded Mt. Hood 10-1 at the NWAC Championships last night. The Devils take on Everett tonight at 7:35 pm at Story Field…..Wahkiakum meets Colfax in the 2B State baseball semi-finals tonight at Centralia, 7 pm…..The Kelso Lassies open 3A State softball in Lacey today with a 10 am game against Edmonds-Woodway…..The State Track & Field championships are underway at Mt. Tahoma in Tacoma and EWU in Cheney…..The State tennis championships are also going on at the UW Nordstrom Center…..The Cowlitz County Amateur Gold tourney begins tomorrow through Monday with stops at 3 Rivers, Country Club and Mint Valley.