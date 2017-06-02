Not only did the M’s drop a 6-3 decision to the Colorado Rockies, they’re also dealing with injuries to DH Nelson Cruz and SS Jean Segura. Both are being evaluated today, as the Tampa Bay Rays come to Seattle, KLOG coverage at 6 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears open the 2017 campaign with a non-league 15-3 win over Thurston County. The Black Bears open WCL action tonight, welcoming the defending champion Corvallis Knights to Story Field this evening, 7:05 pm…..Washington beat Oregon 3-1 to stay in the winners bracket at the Women’s College World Series…..Rainier plays in its fifth consecutive 3A softball title game today, taking on perennial foe Dayton at 4 pm in Corvallis, while Knappa plays in its third straight 2A/1A baseball title game, 1:30 pm vs. Reedsport.