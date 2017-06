Twins starter Kyle Gibson shutdown the Mariners in a 2-1 Minnesota win last night. The M’s five game win streak is snapped as they get ready to host the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Evan Williams was smooth last night as the Black Bears player had four hits to lead Cowlitz to a 7-3 win over the Bend Elks. The teams play again tonight at Story Field beginning at 6:35 pm…..Oregon State opens the NCAA Baseball Super-Regionals tonight at home. The Beavers host Vanderbilt in game one of the best-of-three…..Hilander Dental shutout the Thurston Bandits 10-0 in Senior Legion ball yesterday. The Bandits host HD Sunday at Olympia HS (1pm)…..Kelso Youth Baseball will be raising money for the Ryan Wolf Memorial Scholarship Fund this weekend at Tam O’Shanter.