Chris Gimenez hit two homers to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 6-2 victory over his former team the Seattle Mariners. The M’s and Twins split the four game set. Seattle is at Texas tonight, KLOG 4:00 pm…..Oregon State opens the College World Series in Omaha tomorrow at 12 pm against Cal State Fullerton…..Kelowna shutout Cowlitz 5-0 in rainy West Coast League action last night. The Black Bears are off tonight before taking on the Knights in Corvallis tomorrow night…..In Senior Legion ball, Hilander Dental takes on Centralia in a 5 pm DH today at Bearcat Stadium in Chehalis…..The 25th Bud Clary War of the Border gets underway tonight at Mark Morris and R.A. Long. The summer prep basketball tourney has 70 games Saturday and 57 games Sunday across Longview-Kelso.