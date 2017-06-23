Markelle Fultz of the Huskies was the top pick in the NBA Draft last night. The Blazers traded up to get Gonzaga 7-footer Zach Collins…..Former OSU Beaver Andrew Moore gets the win in his big league debut as the Mariners beat Detroit 9-6. Robinson Cano had a grand slam and a two run shot. Felix Hernandez returns to the rotation tonight as the M’s take on the Houston Astros, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Oregon State takes on LSU later today at the College World Series in Omaha. A win will put OSU into the final on Monday…..Thurston County beat Cowlitz 4-1 in a non-league game last night. The Black Bears return to West Coast League action tonight as they host the Port Angeles Lefties at 6:35 pm…..Hilander Dental begins play at the Willamette Legion Invite in Salem today.