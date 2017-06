Longview native Mickey Polis, 30, is coming back home to take over as the head men’s basketball coach at Lower Columbia College. The former Red Devil takes over from his former coach Jim Roffler who retired after 26 years. Polis has been the lead assistant at Linfield the past four seasons…..The Angels host the Mariners tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Victoria scored six runs in the bottom of the 9th inning to shock the Cowlitz Black Bears 12-11. The 9th inning meltdown came after Cowlitz pounded out 21 hits. The Bears will try and bounce back tonight at Victoria…..Hilander Dental dropped two games yesterday at the Cowboy Classic in Twin Falls Idaho. HD lost 9-4 to the Reno A’s and 8-3 to the Boise Centennials. Hilander Dental plays Lethbridge, Alberta today at 12 pm.