The Mariners continue to struggle as the Oakland A’s beat Seattle 7-4 last night. It was the M’s fourth straight loss and eighth in a row at home. James Paxton pitches tonight against Oakland, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears host a non-league game tonight as the West Coast Guns visit for a 6:35 pm start time at Story Field. Cowlitz heads off on a six game road trip beginning Saturday at Yakima Valley…..Zach Brown’s walk-off hit gave the Hilander Dental Legion team a 5-4 win over Zipp’s of Seattle yesterday at the GSL College Showcase tournament at Centralia. HD plays Utah County today at 10:30 am. The tournament runs through the weekend…..The Trail Blazers Las Vegas Summer League team begins play with games Saturday and Sunday.
KLOG Friday Sports
Posted on 7th July 2017 at 09:08
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta