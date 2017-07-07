The Mariners continue to struggle as the Oakland A’s beat Seattle 7-4 last night. It was the M’s fourth straight loss and eighth in a row at home. James Paxton pitches tonight against Oakland, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears host a non-league game tonight as the West Coast Guns visit for a 6:35 pm start time at Story Field. Cowlitz heads off on a six game road trip beginning Saturday at Yakima Valley…..Zach Brown’s walk-off hit gave the Hilander Dental Legion team a 5-4 win over Zipp’s of Seattle yesterday at the GSL College Showcase tournament at Centralia. HD plays Utah County today at 10:30 am. The tournament runs through the weekend…..The Trail Blazers Las Vegas Summer League team begins play with games Saturday and Sunday.