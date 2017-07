The Mariners return to action after the All Star break as they take on the White Sox in Chicago today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears completed a sweep at Wenatchee with a 4-3, 10 inning victory last night. Cowlitz plays host the Gresham tonight at 6:35 pm…..Host Longview was eliminated at the Babe Ruth 15 State tournament at Roy Morse Park yesterday. KWRL faces a loser out game at 6 pm tonight…..The Grants Pass Nuggets beat Hilander Dental 4-2 in Senior Legion baseball yesterday. HD host Camas tomorrow night in a 6 pm game at Rister Stadium…..The 41st Columbia Ford Amateur Open golf tournament is underway at Mint Valley. Ian Dahl is back to defend his title. The action concludes on Saturday.