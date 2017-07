The Mariners host the New York Mets in the first of three games tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Bellingham completed a three game sweep with a 7-5 win over the Cowlitz Black Bears last night. The Bears are home tonight as they take on the Victoria HarbourCats in a 6:35 pm start time at Story Field…..Kelso rallied from two deficits to defeat East Portland 4-2 to stay unbeaten at the Babe Ruth 15 Regional tournament at Rister Stadium. Kelso plays South Coast Oregon in the final pool play game tonight at 7 pm. Kelso has already clinched a berth in the playoff round tomorrow. The championship game is 5 pm Saturday. The winner goes to the Babe Ruth World Series in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee…..Seahawks training camp gets underway on Sunday.