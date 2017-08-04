The Kansas City Royals beat the Mariners 6-4 last night. Brandon Moss hit two homers to lead the Royals. The M’s send James Paxton to the mound later today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears beat the Yakima Valley Pippins 8-1 last night. The Black Bears are a half-game out of first with three games to play in Bend starting tonight…..Longview’s Alex Brady, Hunter Reeves and Parker Reeves are part of the Vancouver Primetime team that begins play at the Babe Ruth 16-16 World Series in Ephrata, WA on Sunday…..The Cowlitz Kickoff Classic soccer tournament gets underway at 7th Avenue Park in Longview this afternoon. 28 boys teams and 23 girls teams will square off through Sunday…..Saturday is the final day to enter your child for next week’s Jr. City golf at Mint Valley.